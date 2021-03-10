Raphael Varane tells Real Madrid he wants summer exit

There has been a bombshell in Real Madrid news on Wednesday as defender Raphael Varane has asked the club to permit his sale this summer.

That is according to a report in Diario AS which claims that the central defender has communicated his desire to the club and is intent on a switch away from the Bernabeu.

The report adds how Varane also requested to leave in the summer of 2019 as he wants a fresh challenge, but he now holds the advantage in proceedings as his contract expires in the summer of 2022 and Los Blancos will not risk losing him on a free transfer.

The Frenchman has been at the heart of the Manchester United transfer news with the Manchester Evening News highlighting how he was the number one transfer target at the Red Devils.

The Frenchman is said to be concerned about the wage packet being significantly less than what his teammates are earning and even the offer of being long-term captain at the Spanish champions is not enough to prompt a change of heart.

Last month, Marca reported Varane had no intention of renewing his deal in the Spanish capital.

Varane has clocked up 352 first-team appearances at Madrid – netting 17 goals – since his switch from Lens in 2011 and has won 18 trophies at the club, including three league titles and four Champions League crowns.