PSG ultras wake up Barcelona players with 4am fireworks

The preparations of Barcelona ahead of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain have been disrupted by fireworks from the home side’s ultras.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, PSG ultras set off fireworks outside the club’s hotel at 4am last night in order to disrupt their sleep and preparation.

Barça players are staying at the Pullman Tour Eiffel hotel in the French capital and the report adds that multiple players were woken up by the activities, that were planned to take place in the middle of the night.

This follows on from the ultras last week making a derogatory banner against the international pop star Shakira – the Colombian wife of Barca’s central defender Gerard Pique.

Read more: The despicable PSG Ultras banner against Shakira ahead of Barcelona match

This is set to play a key part in Barcelona news as the Blaugrana aim to battle against all the odds to turn around their fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, having lost the first leg 4-1 at the Camp Nou.