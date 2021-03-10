PSG fan infiltrated Barcelona team hotel and set off fire alarm at 5am

Nefarious tactics are often used by rival fans in the build-up to Champions League matches and this week is no different.

As per a report in El Mundo Deportivo, a group of Paris Saint-Germain set off fireworks at 4am outside the team hotel of Barcelona in the French capital last night.

Now, RMC Sport report that a fan of the Parisians managed to book a room in the hotel and stayed awake until after the fireworks had subsided, subsequently setting off the hotel’s fire alarm at 5am.

The fan was swiftly identified and brought to the local police station, where he was reprimanded of the improper use of the fire alarm.

Barça players are staying at the Pullman Tour Eiffel hotel in the French capital and the report adds that multiple players were woken up by the activities, that were planned to take place in the middle of the night.

This is set to play a key part in Barcelona news as the Blaugrana aim to battle against all the odds to turn around their fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, having lost the first leg 4-1 at the Camp Nou.