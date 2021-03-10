Barcelona Champions League

Paris-based Barcelona fan spends €300 to spend night in team hotel

The Champions League Round of 16 continues on Wednesday night as the knockout stages of the competition continue to take shape.

Tonight’s action sees Barcelona travel to Paris Saint-Germain as they seek an unlikely remontada against the French champions, who won the first leg at the Camp Nou 4-1 last month.

Kylian Mbappe

These football matches are being staged amid global travel restrictions and all the fixtures will be played in empty stadiums due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic across the continent.

However, El Mundo Deportivo report on the Barcelona news of how one Paris-based fan was able to spend the night in the team’s hotel in the French capital.

A 21-year-old fan spent €300 to spend Tuesday night in the same hotel as the Blaugrana, and whilst he was not able to take photos with his idols – he did obtain the autograph of the club’s newly elected president Joan Laporta.

Main Picture: Mayca and Omar, two students from Peru and Ecuador in Paris, courtesy of El Mundo Deportivo

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.