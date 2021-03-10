Jordi Cruyff’s plan to return to Barcelona

Barcelona news has focused on the election of Joan Laporta and his new team now looks set to include Jordi Cruyff, who is currently the head coach of Chinese Super League club Shenzen FC.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the Dutchman is now in the process of trying to exit the Chinese club on good terms to return to the Camp Nou in a technical role in the club’s sports department.

Jordi’s father Johan Cruyff – who passed away in 2016 – was an icon at the Catalan club and is credited with shaping their modern identity and playing style more than any other individual.

Earlier this week, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo, Cruyff denied that he had any agreement in place to join Barcelona: “For now I have not had any contact with Barcelona and whatever happens will always be with the approval of Shenzhen Kaisa Group.”

However, it now appears that he is seeking an amicable breakup with the Chinese club as he seeks to free himself of a contract to allow him to return to the Blaugrana.

The report adds that his return to Catalonia is increasingly a likely outcome.

The Dutchman – who played as a winger – spent eight years of his career at the Camp Nou when his father Johan was involved at the club, netting a total of 11 goals in 54 outings.

Cruyff, 47, has been linked previously with a return to the Camp Nou in a technical role with constant changes in the boardroom – Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura have been among the high-profile departures from similar positions in recent years.