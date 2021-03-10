Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain confirmed line-ups: Visitors pull surprise with 3-4-3 formation

The Champions League Round of 16 continues on Wednesday evening as Barcelona look to pull off a remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blaugrana trail 4-1 from the first leg but have named a surprising 3-4-3 line-up for tonight’s return game in Paris – the first time they have deployed such a formation all season.

Frenkie De Jong is tipped to drop into the heart of defence alongside Oscar Mingueza and Clement Lenglet – with Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo unavailable – with Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba playing in more advanced roles.

Pedri and Sergio Busquets are set to anchor the midfield with an attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

The hosts are without star players Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean but Kylian Mbappe once again leads the line alongside Mauro Icardi with Julian Draxler in a supporting role.

The Catalan club will need to score a minimum of four goals if they are to stand any chance of progression.