Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s message ahead of crunch PSG clash

Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a message to his players ahead of tonight’s crunch Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blaugrana trail 4-1 from the first leg and have it all to do in the return of their Round of 16 clash in Paris.

Laporta wrote on Instagram: “Let our players feel the heat and support of every Barca fan. Because we are more than a club! Long live Barca!”

The captain accompanies a picture of Laporta standing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The new president travelled with the squad for the trip to the French capital and will likely accompany them for all future matches under his presidency.

Laporta – who was formerly the club’s president between 2003 and 2010, when they won two Champions League trophies – secured the presidency with 30,184 votes (54.28 percent of the votes) and is now tasked with steering the club through a turbulent financial period and providing stability.