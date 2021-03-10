Barcelona make formal approach for Man City striker Aguero – report

Manchester City have received a formal offer from Barcelona to sign their star striker Sergio Aguero.

That is according to a report in TyC Sports, which claims that the Blaugrana have identified the Argentine striker is a key component in their charm offensive to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

The two players are close friends having spent 15 years together at international level for Argentina.

Aguero has netted a remarkable 256 goals across a decade at City but a series of fitness issues and a change in style at the Etihad has seen the striker limited to just four starts across all competitions this campaign, while he has not netted domestically this season.

His prowess and skillset is unquestionable, but the striker celebrates his 33rd birthday this summer and is now entering the autumn of his career.

The future of the Messi continues to dominate Barcelona news with his current contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

Now, it appears newly elected Barca president Joan Laporta believes Aguero is a key component in helping Messi renew his deal at the club.