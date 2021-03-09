Watch: Youssef En-Nesyri gets one back for Sevilla to set up interesting final 20 minutes

Sevilla travelled to Germany this evening to take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. The Andalusians have fond memories playing in the country having won the Europa League there at the end of last season, and went into the game hoping that could serve them in good stead.

Sevilla lost the first leg 3-2 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, overpowered by a Dortmund team spearheaded by the indomitable Erling Haaland and assisted by the able Jadon Sancho. Sevilla’s form has been poor since losing that first leg, crashing out of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona despite winning the first leg 2-0 and losing back-to-back games in La Liga.

They started the game well, but conceded against the run of play to Haaland, who scored with virtually his first touch. Haaland thought that he’d scored his and Dortmund’s second shortly after the second half got underway, only for a VAR review to rule it out and instead award a penalty to the Germans.

Haaland saw his first effort saved by Bono, only for the referee to order it to be re-taken. He made no mistake with his second bite of the apple, and was filmed taunting his opposite goalkeeper after. Sevilla then scored a penalty themselves, through Youssef En-Nesyri, to setup an interesting final 20 minutes.