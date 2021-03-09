Watch: Erling Haaland scores against the run of play against Sevilla in the Champions League

Sevilla travelled to Germany this evening to take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. The Andalusians have fond memories playing in the country having won the Europa League there at the end of last season, and went into the game hoping that could serve them in good stead.

Sevilla lost the first leg 3-2 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, overpowered by a Dortmund team spearheaded by the indomitable Erling Haaland and assisted by the able Jadon Sancho. They conceded the three goals all in the first half of that game, however, and managed to somewhat negate that threat in the second by virtue of a tactical switch that reinforced the midfield.

Sevilla’s form has been poor since losing that first leg, crashing out of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona despite winning the first leg 2-0 and losing back-to-back games in La Liga. Despite this run, they started the game well, but conceded against the run of play to Haaland, who scored with virtually his first touch.