The three Barcelona youngsters set to be promoted to first-team squad

This season has been one full of ups and downs in Barcelona news but the one constant positive has been the emergence of the club’s young stars.

While Pedri and Ansu Fati have caught the headlines this season, the likes of Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig and Illaix Moriba have also increasingly played roles this season.

Now, Barcelona correspondent for ESPN Moi Llorens claims three more teenagers are likely to be integrated into the first-team squad over the summer to play in pre-season.

El @FCBarcelona_es pretende que #AlexCollado, Alejandro Baldé y Ángel Alarcón hagan la pretemporada con el primer equipo el próximo verano. Pueden sumarse más jóvenes. La Masía está viva… — moisESPN (@moillorens) March 9, 2021

Alex Collado – a left-footed attacking midfielder – starred in the B side’s promotion bid last season and is once again instrumental this campaign.

The former Espanyol youth star, aged 21, has made two first-team substitute appearances for the Blaugrana in La Liga – against Celta Vigo in April 2019 and at Valencia in January 2020.

Left-sided Alejandro Balde is most accustomed to playing at left-back in the club’s youth teams but has also been deployed as a winger and has been promoted to the club’s B side this season.

The 17-year-old – who is of Guinea-Bissau descent – joined La Masia as a teenager and is said to be one of the brightest youth products at the club.

The youngest of the trio is Angel Alarcon is the youngest of the trio – the 16-year-old joined La Masia from Espanyol three years ago and despite being right-footed, predominantly plays from the left.