The Real Madrid player forcing his way back into the first team

A deep injury crisis has hit Real Madrid news in recent weeks and one of the players now back in action has been particularly impressive in his resurgence.

Central midfielder Fede Valverde has recovered from an adductor injury and has emerged twice as a substitute in recent La Liga matches for Los Blancos.

Valverde played 14 minutes against Real Sociedad and 30 against Atletico Madrid, with the team dynamics improving when he was introduced in each game.

A report in Marca now outlines how he is still struggling to force his way into the starting line-up and the regular midfield trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Valverde initially started the season behind Martin Odegaard in the pecking order but then regained prominence – even ahead of Modric – and in the eight league games he has started, Madrid have won seven.

The report suggests that a change in formation – perhaps to a midfield diamond – which could accommodate Valverde.

Uruguayan midfield Valverde sustained a fissure in the posterior tibial spine of his right leg in the 4-1 defeat at Valencia before the November international break and has started only three matches in the time since – including the Copa del Rey defeat against Alcoyano.

Valverde, 22, made 30 starts across all competitions last season but has started just 12 matches to date this campaign and none at all in the league since Christmas.