The Barcelona player being prioritised by new president Laporta

Recent Barcelona news has predictably been dominated by the election of Joan Laporta as the club’s new president.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo has now highlighted how the contract extension of teenage central midfielder Ilaix Moriba is a priority for the new president.

Moriba scored his first senior goal for the club in the weekend’s win at Osasuna, but he is out of contract in 2022 and his last renewal saw his agent Jonathan Barnett take a whopping €2.5m commission, as per Marca.

Any new contract may test the club’s reducing annual budget, but his current clause contains a €100m release clause which could be attainable for many of Europe’s top clubs.

As per a separate report in El Mundo Deportivo last week, Manchester United and RB Leipzig have both registered an interest in the central midfielder.

The 18-year-old made his Blaugrana senior debut in January’s Copa del Rey victory against Cornella and he has now made five senior appearances.