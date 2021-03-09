Barcelona Champions League

Spanish football morning headlines: Neymar ruled out of Barcelona tie, Eden Hazard boost for Real Madrid and Barça name price for Manchester United target

Neymar out of Barca tie

Barcelona news is focused on the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain this week and Neymar will sit out the clash through injury.

The Brazilian did not participate in the first leg either against his former club, while Moise Kean and Juan Bernat are also unavailable, as per Cadena Cope.

Hazard boost for Madrid

Real Madrid news has been dominated by an injury crisis but players are now returning to fitness and Eden Hazard is said to be among them.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard

The Belgian has been blighted by injuries since moving to the Spanish capital in 2019 but Diario AS now report he is back in training and could feature at some point during the upcoming La Liga clash against Elche.

Man United want Barcelona player

Barcelona utility player Sergi Roberto is wanted by Manchester United and the Catalan giants have named their price, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Sergi Roberto

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 and would be willing to listen to offers of €60m for the player, although that may be an optimistic asking price in the current financial climate.

