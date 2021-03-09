Spanish football evening headlines: Manchester United target Villarreal star, Barcelona to promote three young stars and Sevilla boss Lopetegui’s rallying cry

Spanish football evening headlines for 9 March.

United in for Torres

Villarreal defender and Spain international Pau Torres is a summer transfer target for Manchester United, report the Manchester Evening News.

Read more: Manchester derby for Spain international defender

Torres is said to be viewed as a long-term partner for United club captain Harry Maguire in the heart of the side’s defence.

Barca trio set for promotion

Barcelona news is focused on a report that three of the club’s youngsters will be promoted to the first-team squad for their pre-season this summer.

Read more: The three Barcelona youngsters set to be promoted to first-team squad

Young stars Alex Collado, Alejandro Balde and Angel Alarcon are set to be promoted to senior training for experience and to be blooded in with major stars at the Camp Nou.

Lopetegui insists on Sevilla hopes

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui insists that his side are still alive in their Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund ahead of tonight’s second leg.

Read more: Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui on Champions League tie: “The team is absolutely alive”

Lopetegui told reporters at his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca: “The team is absolutely alive and convinced and excited to be playing in the Round of 16 of the Champions League and knowing that we have a difficult task. We will try with all our courage.”