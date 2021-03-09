Spanish club Real Betis make fitting tribute on International Women’s Day

The Monday action in La Liga saw Real Betis launch a remarkable comeback to come from two goals down to edge out Alaves 3-2.
The victory consolidated the Seville-based club’s place in the top six whilst also seeing them to move to within just six points of a top four spot.
However, the victory also took place on International Women’s Day and the home club made a fitting tribute to mark the occasion.
Our treasure. Our heritage. The 13 women who have season ticket holders for longer. pic.twitter.com/FPstKmgjK3
Ahead of the encounter, Betis invited their 13 longest-serving female season ticket holders to the club’s facilities and offer them a special shirt with their names emblazoned on the back.
Honor to each one of the Béticas around the world.#ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/nL6UDy60ro
Then, ahead of kick-off in Monday night’s encounter – the home side lined up with each of those specially designed shirts over their matchday kit.
We’ll play #RealBetisAlavés on Monday with this special armband!#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/piRlrtoezf
Manuel Pellegrini’s side also had a special captain’s armband to mark the week dedicated to female members.
Betis have won four successive matches to propel their European challenge.