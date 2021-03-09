Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan on Borussia Dortmund clash: “We know we are going to hurt them”

Tuesday night is a massive occasion for Sevilla in the Champions League Round of 16 as they travel to Borussia Dortmund in their second leg.

The German side – inspired by two-goal hero Erling Braut Haaland – won 3-2 in Andalusia to put them in the driving seat to reach the quarter finals of this season’s competition.

Sevilla are stuck in a rut of form which has seen the side slip to a run of four defeats in their last five matches, slipping out of the title race in La Liga and also being eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Copa del Rey.

However, Los Rojiblancos midfielder Joan Jordan has come out fighting and insists that Julen Lopetegui’s team have full belief in themselves to turn the tie around in Dortmund.

Sevilla will need to score at least twice if they are to have any chance of going through in the tie.

Jordan told reporters at his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca: “The team is aware of where we are, what we can do and that we cannot stop to think about the past.

“We know the game in front of us, the team is convinced that it will be a great game and I trust my teammates.

“If we are the Sevilla that plays with the same identity as always; that we are strong defensively, we know what we have to do and we will discuss it with the coach.

“We will know the match plan that we will draw up and we know we are going to hurt them and we will go for it.

“The team is one hundred percent physically. The team is going to be one hundred percent physically and mentally for the game, I have no doubt whatsoever.

“We miss our fans at home, we are in the middle of a pandemic, we missed them in the first leg and they (Dortmund) will miss them in the second leg. We both miss our supporters.”