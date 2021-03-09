Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui on Champions League tie: “The team is absolutely alive”

The Champions League returns this week with the second legs of the Round of 16 taking place.

One of the highest anticipated games involves Sevilla travelling to Borussia Dortmund with the uphill challenge of trying to overcome a deficit from the first leg.

The German side – inspired by two-goal hero Erling Braut Haaland – won 3-2 in Andalusia to put them in the driving seat to reach the quarter finals of this season’s competition.

However, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui insists that his side are still alive in the tie and believe that they can turn the tables around and launch a remontada in the tie.

Sevilla are stuck in a rut of form which has seen the side slip to a run of four defeats in their last five matches, slipping out of the title race in La Liga and also being eliminated at the semi final stage of the Copa del Rey.

Read more: Breaking down Sevilla’s alarming slump in form

Lopetegui told reporters at his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca: “In the world of football and with the speed which the matches go, everything goes very fast and what matters is the challenge that you have in front of you.

“Our challenge is great, complicated and exciting. We are going to try with all our might.

“The team is absolutely alive and convinced and excited to be playing in the Round of 16 of the Champions League and knowing that we have a difficult task. We will try with all our courage.

“We have to think about how to defend, how to attack and play a complete game in every way.

“We come with all the desire and all the faith to try with all our strength, knowing that we do not have a good position, but that we have a whole game ahead of us.”