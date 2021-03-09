Real Madrid boost as Eden Hazard returns to training

Real Madrid news has been dominated by an injury crisis but players are now returning to fitness and Eden Hazard is among those back in training.

The Belgian has been blighted by injuries since moving to the Spanish capital in 2019 but Diario AS now report he is back in training and could feature at some point during the upcoming La Liga clash against Elche.

The report adds that whilst Los Blancos want to get their attacking star back on the pitch and into their side, they are cautious about the potential of a relapse and will not take any risks on his return.

The second leg of the Champions League tie against Atalanta next week could be a keynote match for the star, who has not had a sustained run of matches for the past 12 months.

Hazard had started in four of Madrid’s six games prior to his injury – although in none of them has he completed the full 90 minutes – which was sustained at the start of February.

Hazard celebrated his 30th birthday in January and whilst his strike rate has improved this campaign – three goals in 13 matches, compared to just one in 22 last season – he has been unable to find a regular run of form with a spell not blighted by injuries.