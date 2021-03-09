Barcelona Champions League

Neymar ruled out of Barcelona Champions League reunion due to injury

When Barcelona were pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages, it promised to set up the first reunion with the club and former star player Neymar for the first time since he left the club in 2017.

It was one of the major storylines of the Champions League Round of 16 draw but the Brazilian star will not feature in the second leg as he has not recovered from an adductor injury.

As reported last month in L’Equipe and later as confirmed by the club itself, Neymar had sustained a grade 2 injury in his left adductor to rule him out of February’s tie at the Camp Nou and he has been confirmed as also missing the second leg in Barcelona news.

Spanish full-back Juan Bernat and striker Moise Kean – who netted the third goal in the 4-1 first leg victory – are also unavailable for the Parisians, who are overwhelming favourites to progress.

