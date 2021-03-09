Manchester United are trying to sign Barcelona first-team player – Catalan reports

Barcelona utility player Sergi Roberto is wanted by Manchester United and the Catalan giants have named their price, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 and would be willing to listen to offers of €60m for the player, although that may be an optimistic asking price in the current financial climate.

The versatile player has clocked up 296 first-team appearances for the club – where he has spent the entirety of his professional career – spanning over a decade.

Primarily a central midfielder, Sergi Roberto has been utilised as a right-back most prominently for the club in recent campaigns.

This season, the Spain international has been hampered by muscular injury problems including hamstring and thigh injuries, limiting him to just 12 appearances this season.

Sergi Roberto has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.