Julen Lopetegui: “We wanted to get through, and I think we deserved to”

Sevilla travelled to Germany this evening to take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. The Andalusians have fond memories playing in the country having won the Europa League there at the end of last season, and went into the game hoping that could serve them in good stead. It didn’t, with Erling Haaland inspiring the Germans to a 5-4 aggregate win across the two legs and a 2-2 draw on the night.

Sevilla had lost the first leg 3-2 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, overpowered by a Dortmund team spearheaded by the indomitable Haaland. Sevilla’s form has been poor ever since, crashing out of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona despite winning the first leg 2-0 and losing back-to-back games in La Liga.

They started the game well, but conceded against the run of play to Haaland, who scored with virtually his first touch. Haaland thought that he’d scored his and Dortmund’s second shortly after the second half got underway, only for a VAR review to rule it out and instead award a penalty to the Germans.

Haaland saw his first effort saved by Bono, only for the referee to order it to be re-taken. He made no mistake with his second bite of the apple, and was filmed taunting Bono afterwards. Sevilla then scored a penalty themselves, through Youssef En-Nesyri, before the Moroccan striker scored another in the dying minutes of the game. Despite their valiant effort, it was too late.

Julen Lopetegui, speaking post-game in comments carried by Diario AS, was quick to speak of how hard his charges had fought. “It wasn’t just dominance,” he said. “We didn’t allow a team with spectacular players to play, they barely left their half. But they have a lot of individual quality and they showed it, and it wasn’t easy to deal with that. Haaland? Yes, he’s one of the best players in the world and he’s punished us. We rowed hard to die on the shore at the end. We wanted to get through, and I think we deserved to. We played a great game.”