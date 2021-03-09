Barcelona confirmed squad v Paris Saint-Germain: Five stars out injured, no Araujo return

The Champions League Round of 16 returns this week with the second legs with Barcelona facing an uphill battle with their trip to Paris Saint-Germain, who lead 4-1 from the Camp Nou clash.

The Blaugrana are without defensive stars Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique, who have both been ruled out of the clash through injury.

Araujo had returned to training on Tuesday for the Catalan giants but the trip to Paris comes too soon for the Uruguayan, who has suffered from an ankle injury in the past month.

That means that both Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet had been likely to start in the clash, although Oscar Mingueza may be deployed in that position if Sergino Dest starts at right-back in a 4-4-2, in a feature of Barcelona news.

The club’s trio of long-term absentees Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto are all out of the trip to the France captain.