What must happen for Joan Laporta to officially become Barcelona president

It is unsurprising that Barcelona news on Monday is being dominated by the election of Joan Laporta to be the club’s new president.

It has now been outlined by El Mundo Deportivo what must happen for Laporta – who was at the head of the Blaugrana between 2003 and 2010 – to be formally sworn in as the permanent president.

Whilst Laporta can now begin giving interviews in the role and visiting the club’s training facilities, his election must formally be ratified by La Liga – which is likely to take several days.

According to the legislation, the president-elect must personally guarantee a financial commitment of 15 percent of the club’s budget – an amount said to be in the region of €125m.

Laporta, who secured the presidency with 30,184 votes (54.28 percent of the votes) will now be tasked with steering the club through a turbulent financial period and providing stability.