Tributes paid to former Villarreal striker, found dead aged 25

Tributes have been paid to former Villarreal striker Franco Acosta who was found dead on Monday, aged 25.

The Uruguayan striker had gone missing two days ago after trying with his brother to swim across the Arroyo Pando, located in the Department of Canelones.

Acosta spent five years on the books at Villarreal between 2015 and 2020 but never made a senior appearance for the club, although he did make 56 appearances for the club’s B team in the Segunda B division.

The striker then spent time on loan at Racing Santander in the 2017-18 campaign, where he scored once in eight appearances.

He then enjoyed loan spells at Uruguayan clubs Boston River and Plaza Colonia before signing permanently with Atenas last year.

Acosta had been a star at youth level for his nation – scoring 12 goals in 15 appearances for the Under-17 side and six goals at Under-20 level, but never made a senior appearance.

