The explosive argument between Luis Suarez and Lucas Vazquez in Madrid derby

This weekend’s Madrid derby was predictably ill-tempered and contentious at times between two rivals sides gunning for the title in La Liga.

The details of a heated argument between Luis Suarez – who had opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid – and Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid, just prior to the half-time whistle, has now been documented by El Mundo Deportivo.

The two players were going to the dressing rooms at the half-time break with both sets of players riled up following a competitive clash and officiating decisions.

Lucas Vazquez is said to have been complaining about the referee’s decisions before Suarez replied: “Are you going to complain after last year’s La Liga?”

The Madrid player is then said to have responded: “If you don’t, then you will not win. Either we lose it or you don’t win it.”

Then Suarez responded: “And how did you win it?”

It was then that Atleti defender Mario Hermoso weighed into the conversation and said to Lucas Vazquez: “We eat you, we eat you,” alongside a hand gesture that further infuriated the visiting player.

The incident followed on from referee Hernandez Hernandez’s decision not to award Los Blancos a penalty at 1-0 in the first half for a handball from Atleti defender Felipe Monteiro.