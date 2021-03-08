Barcelona Champions League

The despicable PSG ultras banners against Shakira ahead of Barcelona match

The Champions League returns this midweek with the highly anticipated second legs of the Round of 16 matches.

This is set to play a key part in Barcelona news as the Blaugrana aim to battle against all the odds to turn around their fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, having lost the first leg 4-1 at the Camp Nou.

However, a controversial banner made by the PSG ultras has stolen the pre-match headlines.

PSG ultras banner

The banner is directed at international pop star Shakira – the Colombian wife of Barca’s central defender Gerard Pique.

It reads: “Shakira a la Jonquera” – referencing the municipality in northern Catalonia, on the border with France, which has a negative reputation due to it’s reported issues with prostitution.

The banner has been widely condemned on social media and it is not the first time that Pique’s wife has been the target of insulting personal abuse from rivals fans, as El Mundo Deportivo outline how fans of Catalan rivals Espanyol have chanted similar insults.

