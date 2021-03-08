The despicable PSG ultras banners against Shakira ahead of Barcelona match

The Champions League returns this midweek with the highly anticipated second legs of the Round of 16 matches.

This is set to play a key part in Barcelona news as the Blaugrana aim to battle against all the odds to turn around their fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, having lost the first leg 4-1 at the Camp Nou.

However, a controversial banner made by the PSG ultras has stolen the pre-match headlines.

The banner is directed at international pop star Shakira – the Colombian wife of Barca’s central defender Gerard Pique.

Algunos “fanáticos del fútbol” en Barcelona se manifestaron en contra de Shakira, aludiendo a que debería ir a la Jonquera, un burdel español. ESTO ES TAN SEXISTA Y VIOLENTO #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/rZufAoeeMR — Ashley Cassiopeia Malfoy (@AshleyCassiope2) March 8, 2021

It reads: “Shakira a la Jonquera” – referencing the municipality in northern Catalonia, on the border with France, which has a negative reputation due to it’s reported issues with prostitution.

Bien patéticos algunos aficionados del fútbol que su cerebro no da para más y se meten con Shakira sólo por ser la esposa de un jugador rival (jonquera es un burdel) y no es la primera vez que se meten con ella. #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/dSUZEKtf3b — 💋 (@miss_sincera) March 7, 2021

The banner has been widely condemned on social media and it is not the first time that Pique’s wife has been the target of insulting personal abuse from rivals fans, as El Mundo Deportivo outline how fans of Catalan rivals Espanyol have chanted similar insults.