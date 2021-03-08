The 10 decisions that have left Real Madrid infuriated with referee

The fallout from Sunday’s Madrid derby continues with continued scrutiny of referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw but most of the post-match fallout has focused on officiating decisions during the game, with Los Rojiblancos aiming a thinly-veiled attack on their city rival’s complaints.

Karim Benzema netted a late leveller for Los Blancos after Luis Suarez had given Diego Simeone’s side the lead but Marca has instead listed 10 occasions when the referee of the encounter gave decisions against Madrid.

Hernandez Hernandez’s decision not to award the visitors a penalty at 1-0 in the first half for a handball from Atleti defender Felipe Monteiro – despite being advised to look at his monitor – adds to the list of controversies in Real Madrid news, the report claims.

Eight of the previous 10 decisions were those that went against Los Blancos in El Clasico games against Barcelona, along with an alleged handball from Levante midfielder Jose Campana against Madrid last season.

The two other incidents that occurred last season were alleged offences on Raphael Varane inside the penalty area by Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti respectively, but neither player was punished.