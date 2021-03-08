Spanish football morning headlines: Laporta elected Barcelona president, first key appointment expected and Real Madrid anger at officials

Laporta wins election

Barcelona news is unsurprisingly being dominated by the news that Joan Laporta has been elected as the club’s new president.

Read more: Joan Laporta confirmed as Barcelona’s new president

Laporta was at the helm at the Camp Nou during the club’s golden period between 2003 and 2010 while he beat opponents Victor Font and Toni Freixa in the final ballot to secure the presidency.

Alemany set for Camp Nou

The appointment of Laporta is set to see a major shake-up behind the scenes at Barcelona and Mateu Alemany is set to be appointed as the club’s new Director of Football, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Alemany had previously been in a similar situation at Valencia prior to his departure in late 2019.

Madrid anger at officials

Real Madrid news sees the continued fallout from yesterday’s Madrid derby and the club’s anger at not being awarded a penalty during the encounter.

As outlined by Diario AS, the Madrid players were furious with referee Hernández Hernández following a suspected handball by Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Monteiro.