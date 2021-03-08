Spanish football evening headlines: Former Villarreal striker dies, aged 25, Diego Costa in talks with Portuguese giants and Henry explains Barcelona dream

Spanish football evening headlines for 8 March.

Former Villarreal striker passes away

Tributes have been paid to former Villarreal striker Franco Acosta who was found dead on Monday, aged 25.

Read more: Tributes paid to former Villarreal striker, found dead aged 25

The Uruguayan striker – who spent five seasons on the club’s books – had gone missing two days ago after trying with his brother to swim across the Arroyo Pando, located in the Department of Canelones.

Costa talks to Benfica

Diego Costa is still without a club after leaving Atletico Madrid but he is now in talks to join Portuguese giants Benfica, report the Spanish version of Goal.com.

Read more: Free agent Diego Costa set for move to Portuguese giants

Costa terminated his contracted at Atleti on 29 December in the hope of finding a new club and regular first-team football but the transfer window has come and gone, with the striker still without a new team.

Henry reveals Barcelona dream

Barcelona news on Monday sees the club’s former striker Thierry Henry revealing he would like to manage the club in the future.

Read more: Thierry Henry: “Would I like to coach Barcelona? Yes”

Henry told an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “I’m on my learning curve and time will tell. Would I like to coach Barcelona? Yes.”