Referee revealed as Barcelona supporter after Real Madrid fury over decisions

The fallout from Sunday’s Madrid derby has continued with Real Madrid’s fury with match referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez.

Hernandez Hernandez’s decision not to award the visitors a penalty at 1-0 in the first half for a handball from Atleti defender Felipe Monteiro – despite being advised to look at his monitor – adds to the list of controversies in Real Madrid news.

Indeed, Atletico Madrid were prompted to respond to the mass reports of an officiating error by claiming that Los Blancos were too used to getting decisions in their favour.

Critican hasta los aciertos…

Algunos están acostumbrados a tener siempre el viento a favor. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 8, 2021

Now El Mundo Deportivo, have highlighted how an interview with the official – from when he was aged just 11 – has emerged of him claiming to be a fan of Barcelona.

In this interview, published by La Voz de Lanzarote on 11 June, 1994, Hernandez Hernandez did not hesitate to answer the question ‘Do you have a favorite team?’: “Yes, of course, Barcelona!” And then, when asked about his favourite players, he did not hesitate: “I like Romario and Laudrup.”

The official is from the Canary Islands.