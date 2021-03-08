Real Madrid star tops Spain-based youth ranking

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has topped the ranking for Spain-based players born this century who have been afforded the most experience in top-tier football.

The findings come from the CIES Football Observatory which show that the Brazilian forward ranks fifth on a global basis for experience gained by players born in 2000.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho tops that list with his teammate Erling Braut Haaland is in third, with Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich and Lille’s Sven Botman all positioned above Vinicius.

The only other Spain-based player in the top 25 from that year is Barcelona defender Sergino Dest.

There is more encouraging Barcelona news for players used in the year 2002, with Pedri topping that list and Ansu Fati in eighth in that list with Valencia’s Yunus Musah in 16th.

For the 2001 list; Takefusa Kubo – on loan at Getafe from Madrid – is in 11th with Bryan Gil – on loan at Eibar from Sevilla – in 12th with Real Madrid news seeing Rodrygo Goes 14th.