PSG superstar Neymar to start on the bench against Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain Neymar is set to start on the bench in their Champions League clash with Barcelona on March 10.

The Brazilian international has been struggling with a hip injury since mid February, and he was rumoured to be in line to make a starting return against his former side at the Parc de Princes.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino does not want to risk him from the start, with the provisional plan to introduce him as a second half substitute.

A Kylian Mbappe inspired PSG secured a 4-1 last 16 first leg win at the Camp Nou last month, and Ronald Koeman‘s side face an uphill task to turn this tie around in the French capital.

Despite the injury to Neymar, Pochettino could name a largely unchanged starting line up from the first leg, with Mbappe and Marco Verratti expected to be fit in time to face the Catalans.