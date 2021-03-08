New Barcelona president Laporta confirms next Director of Football

Barcelona news is unsurprisingly being dominated by the election of the club’s new president Joan Laporta and now he is beginning to form his team.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Laporta confirmed to Catalan radio station RAC1 that Mateu Alemany is set to be appointed as the club’s new Director of Football.

A report in Marca from November first outlined Laporta’s desire to add Alemany to his team and he is now set to give him the significant role at the club which will play a large part in the club’s recruitment.

Laporta confirmed to reporters: “At Barça we have always had an executive who prepares the ground for when the president will represent the club.

“He will also support the technical secretariat because Mateu is a senior football executive and I would like him to be linked. I highly value his knowledge; he is a person who is very up-to-date with how football is today and we will soon have a conversation to sign him.”

Alemany was most recently in a similar role at Valencia between 2017 and 2019, where he formed a formidable partnership with then Los Che boss Marcelino Garcia Toral.

The 58-year-old had been the individual accredited for Valencia’s rise back to the top of Spanish football in his two seasons at the Mestalla – they recorded successive top four finishes after back-to-back campaigns in which they ended the season 12th in La Liga, while they also secured the Copa del Rey in his final season.