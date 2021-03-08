Luka Jovic is determined to return to Real Madrid in 2021

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is determined to reignite his career with the La Liga giants next season.

The Serbian international joined Los Blancos in a €60 deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, after netting 27 goals in 47 games for the Bundesliga side in the 2018/19 campaign.

However, his move to the Spanish capital has been a disaster with just two goals in 18 months and a series of controversies dogging him.

He opted to rejoin Eintracht on a six month loan deal in January, and the 23-year old has rediscovered his goal scoring touch at Deutsche Bank Park.

But, he is confident of going back to Madrid ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with a point to prove to Zinedine Zidane.

“Failure is not an option for me. It never has been,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“Pressure is an essential part of any business. Especially in professional football.

“I have no problem with it. I like challenges, I love competing with the best. I know how much I am worth and what my qualities are.”

With finances expected to be tight at the Santiago Bernabeu due to the pressure of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Zidane’s transfer budget will be reduced.

If the French coach is confident Jovic can rediscover his best form in the coming months he could remove the need for a big money move for another striker this summer.