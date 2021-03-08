Laporta visits Barcelona teams training following election

Joan Laporta is getting to work immediately at Barcelona following his election as the club’s president on Sunday evening.

After doing a fresh round of media interviews on Monday morning, Laporta went to visit the club’s various training facilities to meet the first-team squad alongside the B and Femeni sides.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Laporta greeted the players and the coaches of the various sides – Ronald Koeman , Lluís Cortés and Javier García Pimienta.

All three sides have various key objectives remaining this season with Barcelona news focused on their La Liga title race, a Copa del Rey final and the second leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Furthermore, the B side are aiming for a spot in the promotion playoffs in the Segunda B while the Femeni sides are challenging for all trophies as they continue their remarkable season.

Laporta, who secured the presidency with 30,184 votes (54.28 percent of the votes) has already said: “I am very excited because we have to be with the players and with the coaches because they are alone, in good times and in bad. I will take the antigen test to visit them and to start working.”

Images via El Mundo Deportivo