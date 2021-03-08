Kylian Mbappe sets out PSG contract demands ahead of renewal talks

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly laid out his contract demands with the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe’s current deal with the French champions expires at the end of next season, with the 22-year old linked with mega money moves to La Liga pair Real Madrid and Barcelona.

PSG are rumoured to be determined to solidify his future in the coming months and will opt for a sale rather than potentially losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

According to reports from Diario AS, Mbappe is requesting an annual salary of €35m to bring him on to parity with teammate Neymar at the Parc de Princes.

PSG are unlikely to match those demands, despite Mbappe’s importance to the team, and they could now push for €200m sale ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The report adds Manchester City will now withdraw from the race to sign Mbappe, as they will not break their own wage structure, with the El Clasico duo also likely to drive the price down to closer to €150m.