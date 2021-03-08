Jose Mourinho reveals end of season plan for Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he is making special preparations for Real Madrid loan star Gareth Bale in the final weeks of the season.

Bale returned to the Premier League giants on a season long loan deal from Zinedine Zidane‘s side at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, the early months of his return were dogged by minor injuries and poor form, with speculation intensifying that he could return to Madrid early.

But despite their relationship appearing strained at the start of 2021, Mourinho has quashed rumours of a rift, confirming he has big plans for the Welsh international in the end of season run in.

“We have believed in him and trusted his ability to judge and analyse his body,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“We do not want him to accumulate high levels of fatigue. Thus, between minutes 55-60, we are already in contact and we try to understand each other.

“The plan is to get him off the field when he feel the first effects of muscle fatigue. In this case, we must be careful because we need him. it is so simple as that. He is giving us a lot.

“Gareth gives us a bonus. He could not start the season and now he plays like that for a couple of months. His quality is remarkable, he is a fantastic player.”

Bale has slowly edged his way into Mourinho’s starting XI in recent weeks, as part of an in form attacking trio alongside Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min.

The 31-year old looks to be getting back to his best personal form under Mourinho, with six goals in his last six appearances in all competitions for Spurs.