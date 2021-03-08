Joan Laporta to meet David Alaba’s agent over summer move

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is set to begin his new tenure at the club with a transfer move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Catalan businessman was voted back into office over the weekend, having previously served as club president between 2003 and 2010, and he is in line for a busy few months.

Laporta has confirmed he will play an active role in transfer and contract negotiations at the Camp Nou and Alaba is a target.

Bayern Munich have confirmed the Austrian international will leave the club this summer when his contract expires at the Allianz Arena.

According to reports from Diario AS, Laporta has already met with Alaba’s agents Pini Zahavi and Fali Ramadani, and will sit down with them again to discuss a summer move next week.

Barcelona are set to be challenged in a potential battle for Alaba by La Liga rivals Real Madrid, with the 28-year old’s salary demands another possible stumbling block.