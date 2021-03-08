Atletico Madrid La Liga

Free agent Diego Costa set for move to Portuguese giants

It was one of the few standout stories from the recent January transfer window but Diego Costa is still without a club after leaving Atletico Madrid.

Costa terminated his contracted at Atleti on 29 December in the hope of finding a new club and regular first-team football but the transfer window has come and gone, with the striker still without a new team.

A report from the Spanish version of Goal.com has now outlined that the 32-year-old striker is in talks to join Portuguese giants Benfica.

Previously, El Mundo claimed that Costa was only allowed by Los Rojiblancos to depart on a free on the basis that he would not join any rival club.

It is reported that the Lisbon-based club are offering the striker a two-year contract on wages of €3m annually.

Costa had fallen from prominence at Atleti in recent months with Luis Suarez and Joao Felix the established attacking partnership, while Moussa Dembele subsequently arrived on loan from Lyon.

