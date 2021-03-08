France boss Didier Deschamps backs Antoine Griezmann ahead of Euro 2020 countdown

France national team boss Didier Deschamps has offered his backing to under pressure Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has consistently struggled to hit top form following his move to the Camp Nou at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

He has also slipped out of favour under La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman in recent weeks, with just one start in their last four games in all competitions, despite scoring seven goals in 2021.

However, despite no longer being a first choice name on Koeman’s team sheet, Deschamps has insisted his place in the Les Bleus squad is not under threat.

“He may not be going through his best moment, but that does not question his level,” the former midfielder told an interview with BeIN Sports, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It would be indecent to question his presence in the national team.

“In November, Paul Pogba was going through an even more difficult period with Manchester United.

“Being with us gave him a boost and he was great against Portugal. Antoine’s case is the same, it’s a matter of trust.”

Griezmann played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup win and he is certain to be included in their squad for this summer’s rescheduled Euro 2020 championships.

The former Atletico Madrid star should also be included in Deschamps’ squad for the start of their 2022 World Cup qualification later this month, with key games against Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.