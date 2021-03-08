Barcelona president on Lionel Messi future: “I am convinced he wants to stay”

New Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has insisted his belief that star player Lionel Messi intends to renew his contract and stay at the club.

The future of the Argentine star continues to dominate Barcelona news with his current contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

The resignation of the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu in October and subsequent election of Laporta may have changed the player’s mind.

Laporta said following his election, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “Yes, some players have congratulated me. Who? Well, for example Leo Messi, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba…I think it is normal!

“It was very nice to see Messi going to vote. It is more proof that he loves Barça. This was a good image for Barça and for him. It shows that we are more than a club, it was one of the best images of the day. Messi loves Barça and yesterday was one more test.

“I am convinced that he wants to stay.”