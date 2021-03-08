Atletico Madrid hit back at Real Madrid officiating complaints: “Some are used to always having the wind in their favour”

Atletico Madrid have hit back at complaints from Real Madrid over officiating decisions made in Sunday’s Madrid derby.

The clash ended 1-1 as Karim Benzema netted a late leveller for Los Blancos after Luis Suarez had given Diego Simeone’s side the lead in the opening half, but there was controversy with officiating decisions.

The visitors believed they should have had a penalty in the first half when Atleti were leading 1-0.

Los Blancos were furious with referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez for not awarding them a handball after being advised to look at the touchline monitor, which showed replays of the home side’s defender Felipe Monteiro appearing to handle the ball.

Now, Atleti have posted a tweet which is a not-so-subtle dig at their city rivals, in which they allude to the fact that the call not to award a penalty was the correct one and also hinting that Madrid are used to favourable decisions.

Critican hasta los aciertos…

Algunos están acostumbrados a tener siempre el viento a favor. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 8, 2021

“They even criticise the (officiating) successes…Some are used to always having the wind in their favour.”

The result ensured Atleti stay top of the league on 59 points with Barcelona and Madrid three and five points behind with each having played one game more.