Twitch star hints at Barcelona summer move for Sergio Aguero

Barcelona could be in line to make a move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero when his contract expires this summer.

The Argentinian international is yet to agree terms over an extension at the Etihad Stadium, opening up speculation he may be seeking an exit from the Premier League giants.

La Blaugrana are rumoured to be tracking him, alongside other attacking transfer targets, but the 32-year old would represent an economically viable option at the Camp Nou.

Celebrity Barcelona fan, and Twitch sensation, Ibai Llanos has added his voice to the growing push for Aguero, hinting a deal could be close.

“After the elections, I think Barcelona will sign an Argentine bombshell,” Llanos told an interview with La Sexta, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Lautaro? (Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez).

“No, no, a bigger one…..Kun Aguero. I have not discussed it with him, but …his contract ends at the end of the season and I would be happy if he signed for Barca.”

Any potential move for Aguero is likely to hinge on the next stage of Lionel Messi‘s future in Catalonia, with his own contract up in July.

Messi has consistently stated his preference to wait until the end of the campaign, with City rumoured to be one of the clubs interested in the Barcelona skipper, and Aguero could be a swap option.