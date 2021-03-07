TV3 project Joan Laporta as Barcelona’s new president

Sources in Spain are predicting a strong win for Joan Laporta in the 2021 Barcelona presidential elections based on early exit polls.

Barcelona club members have gone to the polls in record numbers to elect their new president, with a confirmed decision expected overnight.

However, according to a projection from Spanish TV station TV3, Laporta is in line to return to the top job at the Camp Nou with a vote share of 58%.

🔴 Segons el sondeig de TV3, Joan Laporta guanyaria les eleccions amb el 58,3% dels vots #EleccionsBarçaTV3 ▶️ https://t.co/chF8bcpoG9 pic.twitter.com/sv890uLm2B — TV3.cat (@tv3cat) March 7, 2021

An exit poll from TV3 says Joan Laporta set to be chosen as Barcelona president. Out of 4000 members polled, 58% voted for Laporta, 31% for Victor Font and 9% for Toni Freixa — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) March 7, 2021

Laporta was elected as the 38th President of the Catalan giants in 2003, serving during the bulk of Pep Guardiola‘s golden era at the helm, before being succeeded by Sandro Rossell in 2010.

The 58-year old has pledged to guarantee a transfer war chest for boss Ronald Koeman ahead of the 2021/22 season alongside prioritising a new deal for captain Lionel Messi.

He claimed he would begin negotiations with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, within 24 hours, if he is elected as president.

Laporta’s rivals Victor Font and Toni Freixa are projected to respectively receive 31% and 9% of the final vote, as per TV3.