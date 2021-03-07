Spanish football morning headlines: Ilaix follows Fati, Haaland becomes Madrid’s priority and Messi and Busquets vote

Spanish football morning headlines for 7 March

Ilaix Moriba following in Ansu Fati’s footsteps

Ilaix Moriba has been touted as one of the outstanding players of Barcelona’s future as noted in a report by Marca. The La Masia product scored his first goal for the club against Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday evening, having already demonstrated his talents. He has two assists and a goal to his name in three La Liga matches, good numbers for an 18 year old.

Read more here.

Erling Haaland becoming Real Madrid’s absolute priority

Erling Haaland is continuing to astound, his latest show of force a brace against the mighty Bayern Munich. His star has risen exponentially this past year, and according to Diario AS the interest of Real Madrid has intensified because of it. They were always interested in the Norwegian marksman, but he’s now become Los Blancos’ absolute priority.

Read more here.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have already voted

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and long-serving midfielder Sergio Busquets have both cast their votes in the club’s presidential election this Sunday morning according to Mundo Deportivo. Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are all running to become the club’s next president, with the election coming at an absolutely pivotal time in Barcelona’s history.

Read more here.