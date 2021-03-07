Ronald Koeman’s men: The six young talents the Dutchman has brought through at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has committed himself to bringing through the next generation of talent at Barcelona, looking to La Masia to improve his team as well as talent brought in to the club at a tender age. It’s a strategy that’s paid dividends as noted by Marca, with Koeman bringing through six talents that have the potential to represent the club for the next decade.

Pedri is 18 but plays like he’s 25, looking like Andres Iniesta in the manner in which he plays and reads the game. Koeman was immediately won over by him the first time he saw him train. He has three goals and four assists this season. Ansu Fati was put ahead of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele by the Dutchman when he arrived, and contributed five goals and four assists in his first ten games until injury stalled his progress.

With Gerard Pique injured for much of the season, Ronald Araujo has been the defensive pillar of this Barcelona team, not 22 until this coming Sunday. Beside him often is Oscar Mingueza, a La Masia product who’s exceeded expectations since being given his debut by Koeman in November and proven a reliable presence.

Ilaix Moriba has contributed two assists and a goal in his first three games for the first team, and looks to have the potential to become the complete midfielder. Yet to break through fully, there’s also Riqui Puig, who’s showed strength of character by staying to fight for his place and has delivered when needed, like in the Supercopa de Espana when he scored a penalty in the shootout with Real Sociedad.