Real Sociedad boost Top Four hopes with Levante win

Real Sociedad have boosted their chances of a return to Champions League football next season thanks to a vital 1-0 win at home to Levante.

Imanol Alguacil‘s side are aiming to secure their place in La Liga‘s Top Four before the end of the campaign, in what is likely to be a tight race behind Spain’s ‘Big Three’ clubs.

Spanish international Mikel Merino’s early goal proved to be enough to secure all three points for the Basque giants as they now move to within three points of fourth place Sevilla.

Following their eliminations from the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, Alguacil’s side are free to concentrate on league matters in the coming weeks, with 12 games still to go in 2020/21.

Up next for La Real is a trip to Granada next weekend, followed by vital home games against title chasing Barcelona and arch rivals Athletic Bilbao.

Image via Real Sociedad CF on Twitter