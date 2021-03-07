Nolito agrees contract extension at Celta Vigo

Veteran Spanish international Nolito has agreed a contract one year extension at La Liga side Celta Vigo.

The former Manchester City star rejoined the Galician club on a short term deal last summer, however, according to reports from Marca, he has now triggered an automatic 12 month extension.

As part of the 34-year old’s current contract at the Estadio Balaidos, he is entitled to a new contract for the 2021/22 campaign, if he starts in more than 60% of their league games in 2020/21.

He has played a key role for Eduardo Coudet’s side this season, with 23 starts from 26 games so far, including five vital league goals for one of the Spanish top-flight’s lowest scorers.

Nolito enjoyed arguably the most consistent spell in his career during his first stint at Celta, between 2013 and 2016 before moving to City.

He returned to Spain from the Premier League in 2017, joining Sevilla, where he won a Europa League winners medal in 2020.

