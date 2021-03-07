New Barcelona president Joan Laporta pays tribute to Johan Cruyff and Lionel Messi

New Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has hailed club icons Johan Cruyff and Lionel Messi in his first speech in the job.

Laporta was voted back in as president, after leaving the role in 2010, by a majority of 54% of votes in this weekend’s high stakes election.

🗳 2021 ELECTION 🗳 The final tally of the FC Barcelona presidential election with 100% of the vote counted. pic.twitter.com/dVS33mjpXe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2021

The 58-year old will immediately begin his new role and he is determined to re-establish the club as a powerhouse of Spanish and European football.

“I want to thank the members who have participated in the elections, which make us more than a club,” he told a press conference as reported by Marca.

“Surely Johan has helped us. He inspires us in all the decisions we have to make. This candidacy is Cruyffista one.

Joan Laporta's team wearing orange masks with the number 14, in memory of the late Johan Cruyff. Wonderful gesture. 👏@JoanLaportaFCB pic.twitter.com/DTYwyahK3O — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) March 7, 2021

“Today it was 20 years ago that a boy named Leo Messi made his debut with Barca.

“He is the best in history and in the world. He came in to vote with his son and has participated in this election as an example of what we have been saying.

🎙 Joan Laporta: "The fact that the best player in the world came to vote today, along with his son, is proof that Leo #Messi loves Barça." pic.twitter.com/plnEpSAlfu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2021

“Leo loves Barcelona. And this is significant and hopefully it will serve to encourage him to stay.”

Messi’s future will be the key item on the agenda in the early days of Laporta’s second spell at the club.

The 33-year old is yet to make a decision on his future at the club with his current contract in Catalonia expiring at the end of the season.

Laporta has pledged to immediately get to work on speaking with Messi and his advisors as he aims to ensure the Argentinian superstar ends his career at the club.